Despite much push back, millions of American white collar workers are now eligible for overtime pay this month under a new federal law that boosts the wage levels employers must use to decide which employees qualify for overtime and which are exempt.

In Minnesota, an estimated 10,000 workers are expected to benefit. The rule changes mainly apply to executive, administrative, and other professional employees. It is not expected to affect construction and factory workers, who operate under a different set of wage rules and customs.

The law updates the U.S. Department of Labor's Fair Labor Standards Act in two stages — one effective July 1 and the second effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Before the change, any white collar worker making more than $684 a week — or $35,568 a year — was exempt from overtime pay. As of July 1, that threshold jumped to $844 a week — or $43,888 a year. On Jan. 1, it jumps again to $58,653 a year or $1,128 a week.

"This will immediately improve the lives of the over 4 million lower-wage workers who will benefit by no longer working overtime for free," said Brian Walsh, who heads the Workers' Protection Unit in the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

After two decades with little change to overtime rules, the law is finally "being modernized so that more salaried workers who are the lowest paid now get overtime pay. [Those impacted are] equivalent to the bottom 35% of all salaried workers in the lowest wage Census region," Walsh said.

Some employers are expected to simply boost the salaries of their lowest paid workers to the $58,653-a-year level in an effort to avoid having to pay large swarths of their workers overtime.

But other employers have fought the rule change by testifying before Congress, filing lawsuits or petitioning the U.S. Labor Department for more time to implement the federal rule that was first announced in April. Opponents in Texas sued and on June 28, a judge in the Eastern District of Texas temporarily struck down the new overtime limits for state employees pending further court proceedings.

Other districts or states may follow with lawsuits of their own, human resource experts said.

Increasing overtime pay has long been a contentious topic as workers, labor advocates, business groups and politicians battle it out. Former President Barack Obama tried to increase the overtime pay exemption limits from $23,660 to $47,000 a year, only to face lawsuits and pushback. In 2019, former President Trump's administration increased the limit to $35,568 a year.

Now, such challenges may be playing out again.

Labor advocates, such as Walsh, acknowledged the new overtime wage-rules will require adjustment for some employers but noted the changes affect less than .01% of all the wages employers pay.

That's not mullifying everyone.

"Betting that legal challenges to the 2024 overtime rule will prevail, some employers are postponing compliance with the first July 1 deadline to either raise workers' salaries so that they remain exempt or start paying them overtime," officials from the 300,000 member Society for Human Resource Management recently posted in a member bulletin. "Even if a district court does block the rule, litigation to keep the rule alive likely will continue, at least during the Biden administration."

Challenges could zing back and forth until the matter lands before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Still, David Epstein, a SHRM director of human resources and talent strategy at Mobilization for Justice Inc. in New York, advises employers to get ready.

"You still must prepare for the changes and their impact on salaries, fiscal, and so on. But at the same time, prepare for a court challenge that causes a delay or change in implementation," Epstein said.

Expanding overtime eligibilities has its fans, even by groups who won't benefit from this most recent change.

The Minneapolis community labor advocacy group CTUL (Centro Trajabadores Unidos En La Lucha) said that its members mostly work in restaurants, hotels, construction, manufacturing, and janitorial jobs, that get paid hourly but are not covered by the new overtime protections.

"Though this does not offer new protections for our members, a new rule like this is generally good for everyone in the sense that a rising tide raises all boats," said CTUL President Brian Merle Payne.

In Minnesota, Walsh believes many overlooked health care workers, in particular, will feel some relief.

"And [they] will reinvest their new earnings into the economy and time with their families," he said.



























