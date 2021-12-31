NEW ORLEANS — Derek St. Hilaire, Tyson Jackson and D'Ante Bell scored 11 points apiece as New Orleans rolled past Belhaven College 94-54 on Friday.
Troy Green added 10 points for the Privateers (4-7), who reached season highs in points and assists (25).
Matthew McMillan had 18 points for the Blazers. Nehemiah Womack added 12 points.
