New Orleans takes on Milwaukee on 4-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (21-58, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans comes into the matchup against Milwaukee as losers of four straight games.
The Bucks are 26-14 on their home court. Milwaukee is 22-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.
The Pelicans are 7-33 in road games. New Orleans is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring averaging just 110.0 points per game while shooting 45.4%.
The Bucks' 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Bucks allow.
TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.
Yves Missi is averaging 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jose Alvarado is averaging 11.8 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games.