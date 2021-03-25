10 A.M. Friday

Rich Mattson & the Northstars with Dan Israel, June 10 at Hook and Ladder in Mpls. $18-$30. … New Orleans Suspects, June 12 at Hook and Ladder. $29-$38. … You Oughta Know, July 23 at Hook and Ladder. $15-$30. … Scott H. Biram, July 29 at the Hook and Ladder. $15-$20. thehookmpls.com.