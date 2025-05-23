New Orleans' jail system was troubled decades before 10 inmates made an audacious escape

NEW ORLEANS — In the city that care forgot, the party had made its way into the prison.
More than a decade before the recent New Orleans jailbreak, the city's lawless lockup went viral in a series of videos showing inmates chugging Budweiser, snorting drugs, gambling with handfuls of cash and ejecting bullets from a handgun.
''You can get what you want in here,'' an inmate boasted without a supervisor in sight. ''Medication. Pills. Drugs. Heroin.''
The jaw-dropping footage fueled a sweeping 2013 court order intended to reform one of the most violent jails in the country — a decaying emblem of the crime and corruption that have long plagued New Orleans.
A dozen years and tens of millions of dollars later, much of that makeover remains an aspiration despite oversight from a federal judge and the U.S. Justice Department.
The city's correctional chaos reached a new nadir last week when a guard stepped away to get food, allowing 10 inmates to yank open a faulty cell door, remove a toilet and escape through a hole in the wall where steel bars had been cut away. No one noticed the men scaling a fence and sprinting across an interstate around 1 a.m. Hours passed before the public or even law enforcement was notified.
Five of the fugitives remained on the loose Friday as some 200 federal, state and local officers searched for them. Four people have been arrested for allegedly helping the escapees after they broke out of jail.
The dysfunction dates back generations and continued even after the 2015 opening of the state-of-the-art Orleans Justice Center, billed as a $150 million panacea when it replaced its seemingly-cursed predecessor. There were major issues with the building from the outset, including a lack of supervision and adequate housing for mentally ill inmates.