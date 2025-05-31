New Orleans holds burial of repatriated African Americans whose skulls were used in racist research

''We ironically know these 19 because of the horrific thing that happened to them after their death, the desecration of their bodies,'' said Monique Guillory, president of Dillard University, a historically Black private liberal arts college, which spearheaded the receipt of the remains on behalf of the city. ''This is actually an opportunity for us to recognize and commemorate the humanity of all of these individuals who would have been denied, you know, such a respectful send-off and final burial.''