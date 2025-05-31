New Orleans DA pulls out of jailbreak investigation amid conflict of interest allegation

NEW ORLEANS — Facing allegations of a conflict of interest, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams removed himself this week from a Louisiana Attorney General-led investigation into the massive jailbreak that saw 10 men escape a New Orleans jail earlier this month.
Gov. Jeff Landry ordered an investigation into the jailbreak several days after the inmates escaped on May 16. Williams had initially described the inquiry as a ''joint effort'' with the Attorney General Liz Murrill and toured the jail with her as part of the probe.
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson accused Williams' role in the investigation as being ''fueled by personal animus and political campaigning'' according to a court filing earlier this week reviewed by The Associated Press. Williams denied these allegations.
Earlier this year, Williams endorsed his employee Michelle Woodfork to replace Hutson as sheriff in 2026. Woodfork declined to comment.
In a statement, Williams said the recusal motion had not been granted because there were ''no legal grounds to support it.''
Judge Nandi Campbell, who received the motion for recusal, declined to comment.
Williams and Hutson dispute the timeline and reasons for his withdrawal from the investigation.
Williams said he removed himself due to its ''multi-jurisdictional nature" — citing a separate jailbreak that occurred earlier this month in another Louisiana parish — and has deferred to Murrill.