New Orleans attacker fired at police before they shot and killed him, bodycam video shows

The three officers who shot at Jabbar were Daggs, a 21-year veteran of the department, and Beyer and Jordan, each of whom has been with the department nearly two years, police officials said. Jordan and nine-year veteran officer Joseph Rodrigue, who did not fire his weapon, were both wounded in the thighs and Rodrigue's shoulder was fractured. Kirkpatrick declined to comment on whether any officers or bystanders were hit by friendly fire.