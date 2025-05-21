NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to pay nearly $180M to victims of clergy sexual abuse in latest in string of settlements.
New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to pay nearly $180M to victims of clergy sexual abuse in latest in string of settlements
New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to pay nearly $180M to victims of clergy sexual abuse in latest in string of settlements.
The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 11:26PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts announce owner Jim Irsay died peacefully in his sleep. He was 65.