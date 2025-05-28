New Nuggets coach David Adelman wants his team in tip-top condition and open to ideas

DENVER — Jamal Murray was located in the back of the room and so he heard the message first-hand from new Denver Nuggets coach David Adelman. Same with Julian Strawther, who took a seat in the front row.
For the players not in attendance at Adelman's introductory news conference Wednesday, a quick recap: Adelman wants everyone in even better condition and open to new ideas come training camp.
Because the Western Conference won't be getting any easier, Adelman insisted. It's up to the Nuggets to adjust behind a roster that revolves around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Adelman wants his players to have a big voice, too, just like they did after he took over following the firing of coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with three games left in the regular season.
"New ideas are good ideas,'' Adelman said. ''I have to give them something to come back to that excites them."
Adelman earned the promotion from interim to full-time head coach after a postseason run that saw the Nuggets get to a Game 7 against Oklahoma City in the second round before being knocked out of the playoffs. This with a thin bench and an injury-hampered starting five.
Now, the work begins to put his own stamp on directing the Nuggets. He's gathered a wealth of knowledge through an array of NBA coaching mentors such as his father Rick Adelman, Sam Mitchell, Frank Vogel, the late Flip Saunders and, of course, Malone.
''Very prepared,'' Adelman said of his level of readiness. "When you're around those people and you see how they run their business and their process, it's kind of a cheat code."
Fitness, Adelman maintained, will be a key to a fast start — and health come playoff time.