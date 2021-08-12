POP/ROCK

Yola, "Stand for Myself" (Easy Eye Sound)

"Don't let me be misunderstood," Yola pleads on "Starlight." That's not likely to happen.

The 38-year-old British singer was already a seasoned performer when her 2019 solo debut, "Walk Through Fire," announced her as a formidable diva with a vintage air and timelessly potent songs. "Stand for Myself" takes things up a level.

She's again working with producer Dan Auerbach and many of his familiar Nashville musicians, and again co-writing with the Black Keys frontman and others. But the country-soul trappings of the debut have largely been replaced by a more orchestral pop sound, on numbers like the string-kissed "Starlight," the torch ballad "Great Divide," and the reflective "Like a Photograph."

While the rootsier touches are less prevalent, the new approach heightens the drama without descending into melodrama, as Yola presents a portrait of a woman who, as she puts it in the title track, is "stronger than anyone, but still so fragile."

It's no surprise she's been cast as gospel dynamo Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming Elvis biopic. She breaks through the silky surroundings and belts with real ferocity for "Break the Bough."

The message is clear: This is a woman who maintains an abiding faith in her own worth, and will not give in or give up.

Nick Cristiano, Philadelphia Inquirer

The Weeknd, "Take My Breath" (Republic)

What would Barry Gibb do? The disco thump, electric piano chords and call-and-response falsetto vocals in this new single hark back to vintage Bee Gees by way of a Max Martin production. But leave it to the Weeknd to sketch a creepy bedroom scenario: "Baby says take my breath away/and make it last forever." He seems to shy away from strangulation — "You're way too young to end your life," he warns — but the chorus keeps coming back. Maybe it's a COVID-19 metaphor.

Jon Pareles, New York Times

New Releases

• The Killers, "Pressure Machine"

• Jungle, "Loving in Stereo"

• Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson, "Refuge"

• Willie Nile, "The Day the Earth Stood Still"