POP/ROCK

Sabrina Carpenter, "Skin" (Island)

"That blond girl" from "Drivers License" appears to have broken her silence on Olivia Rodrigo's runaway hit. On a recent episode of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Drama," singer-actress Carpenter released a buzzy new song that seems to double as a response to fellow Disney star Rodrigo's smash about getting her license and coping with heartbreak.

Fans speculate that Rodrigo, 17, penned her chart-topping ballad about Disney co-star Joshua Bassett, who supposedly broke her heart after they supposedly dated behind the scenes. Bassett, 20, has since been linked to Disney alum Carpenter, 21, who has blond hair.

"Maybe we could have been friends / If I met you in another life / Maybe then we could pretend there's no gravity in the words we write," Carpenter sings. "Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blond was the only rhyme / The only rhyme."

She continues: "And I'm not asking you to let it go / But you been telling your side / So I'll be telling mine / You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin / While he's on mine / Yeah on my, on my, on my skin / I wish you knew that even you can't get under my skin if I don't let you in."

Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times

HIP-HOP

Kodak Black, "Last Day In" (Atlantic)

The rapper, whose federal prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump the day before his term ended, has a new song to celebrate his release. "Ran up out of prison, I ain't say bye to nobody / I want sushi, then some conchie, no more lunch trays, yeah / Had to stop showin' everybody where my mama stay, yeah / Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money / All the hate and prejudice has become evident to me."

Black, 23, had been serving a 46-month sentence for lying on paperwork for firearms purchases in 2019. In song, he celebrates his second chance: "Yeah, so, creatin' a healthy and a happy lifestyle / I'm so proud of myself and how far I've come / Always kept it real, even when no one's lookin'."

Christie D'Zurilla, Los Angeles Times

New Releases

• Ani DiFranco, "Revolutionary Love"

• Arlo Parks, "Collapsed in Sunbeams"

• Little Steven, "Macca to Mecca"

• Weezer, "OK Human"