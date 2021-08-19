POP/ROCK

Los Lobos, "Native Sons" (New West)

"Native Sons" comes as a welcome antidote to the self-conscious artiness that has come to characterize a lot of Los Lobos' music. Here, they pay tribute to artists from their native Los Angeles. Los Lobos don't reinvent these numbers, but they bring heart, soul and musical versatility to these performances.

With his takes on Jackson Browne's "Jamaica Say You Will" and the Beach Boys' "Sail On, Sailor," David Hidalgo shows he's one of the most expressive singers in pop. On Buffalo Springfield's "Bluebird"/"For What It's Worth," his voice's sweetness is offset by the sting of his guitar. Cesar Rosas sounds right at home on "Love Special Delivery" by Thee Midniters and on Percy Mayfield's "Never No More." Los Lobos' lone original, "Native Son," is a poignant love letter to Los Angeles and its Mexican American heritage.

nick cristiano, Philadelphia Inquirer

The Killers, "Pressure Machine" (Island)

Last year's "Imploding the Mirage" saw the Killers in widescreen, big-tent mode, with songs built for an arena tour that never happened. "Pressure Machine" is full of damaged people and broken dreams. Frontman Brandon Flowers has said he was inspired by stories he remembers from Utah in the '90s.

Bruce Springsteen's "Nebraska" seems to be an inspiration for the exploration of small-town characters in crisis. Although ballads dominate, the Killers sound most at home when the tempos gallop on "Quiet Town" and "In the Car Outside."

STEVE KLINGE, Philadelphia Inquirer

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, "Can't Let Go" (Warner Music )

Plant, Krauss and producer T Bone Burnett, who released the Grammy-winning "Raising Sand" in 2007, have joined forces again for an album due in the fall called "Raise the Roof." They've turned Lucinda Williams' "Can't Let Go" into a rockabilly rumba, singing close harmony and sharing the spotlight with a twangy lead guitar. The lyrics are about heartbreak and loneliness, but the performance flaunts camaraderie.

jon pareles, New York Times

New Releases

• Lorde, "Solar Power"

• Bleachers, "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night"

• Sturgill Simpson, "Ballad of Dood and Juanita"

• Debbie Gibson, "The Body Remembers"