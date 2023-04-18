Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

New movies

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret": Adolescent prayers have been answered. The movie version of Judy Blume's coming-of-age novel doesn't face concers about being silenced by school libraries. It addresses all the tribulations preteen girls face — bra size, menstruation and boyfriends or lack of. And they can even chant: "We must, we must. We must increase our bust." Abby Ryder Fortson plays the titular Margaret, while Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie portray her parents, Barbara and Herb. Kathy Bates is her fun grandma.

"Big George Foreman": There is a second part to the title, "The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," which basically is what the movie is about. The biopic by Milwaukee native George Tillman Jr. is about how a troubled boy went on to become a two-time heavyweight champ. Khris Davis plays Foreman.

"Polite Society": Sisterhood, close-minded parents and a wedding heist are at the center of this indie movie. A martial artist in training wants to save her older sister from her impending marriage with a series of crazy schemes.

Still showing

"The Covenant": A promise and a commitment between an Army sergeant and an Afghan interpreter are at play here.(2½ stars. R for strong language and bloody violence)

"Mafia Mamma": When a suburban mom unexpectedly inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy, all hell breaks loose. (3 stars. R for bloody violence, sexual content and language)