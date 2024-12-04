New motorsports leadership executives introduced as Andretti Global moves on without Andretti

Duchardt spent 2024 as team president of Spire Motorsports in NASCAR, the racing series where he worked most of his career. Before Spire, he spent nearly six years with Chip Ganassi Racing, first as chief operating officer of all of Ganassi's programs, including the IndyCar team. When Ganassi left NASCAR, Duchardt spent two years with Ganassi's IndyCar and sports car team before moving to Spire.