Economists will release a new prediction of Minnesota's financial future Friday, providing an in-depth look at how the state is faring a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget forecast is expected to show good news for state leaders who are creating the next two-year budget. The last forecast in November estimated a $641 million surplus in the current budget, but said the state would have to contend with a $1.3 billion deficit in the next budget cycle. Economic updates since then show the state has collected hundreds of millions more in tax dollars than anticipated over the past few months.

Friday's news is also likely to add fuel to a political fight over taxes.

Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $52.4 billion budget plan in January, which included increased taxes on the top earners and corporations and additional spending on education and assistance for some lower-income families. The governor will adjust his budget proposal based on the new forecast, and then the DFL majority in the House and GOP leadership in the Senate will offer their big-picture budget numbers in late March.

But in a signal of debates to come, Democratic leaders and advocates held events Thursday to call for more state dollars for education and struggling families, and made the case Minnesota should increase taxes on the wealthy and businesses.

"As we look at making Minnesota work for everyone, regardless of where you live, what you look like, what your community background is, we need to make sure that the resources to allow people to go to work, support themselves and support their families, are in place," House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said during a news conference. "We need an adequate source of revenue in order to support the kind of Minnesota we want to create. It doesn't happen for free."

Republicans countered that taxes are not the right answer, particularly as the state is trying to recover from the pandemic.

"Gov. Walz and Democrat leaders should skip the forecast briefings, because it's clear they've already decided to push tax hikes on Minnesotans, no matter what the news is tomorrow. Thankfully Republicans will be looking out for Minnesotans and their wallets, and these tax hikes stand zero chance of becoming law," said a statement from Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, the GOP lead on the Tax Committee.

While the forecast will provide an updated starting point for budget planning and tax debates, a key variable in the budget picture remains uncertain: When will Congress pass the next COVID relief package, and how large will it be? A variation of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal could provide a boost for the state budget.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

