Big Band Software, a new holding company focused on acquiring small software companies, launched in Minneapolis Tuesday, with an expectation of buying an average of six software-as-a-service companies each year over the next several years.

The holding company plans to spend $100 million on its initial portfolio of acquisitions, said founders Chris Reedy, Jason Heath and Kevin McArdle, in a release.

Big Band Software's aim is to buy businesses-to-business software companies generating between $1 million and $10 million in annual revenue from founders who grew their company without venture capital, own the majority of their company, or who fully own their companies.

The founders expect to spend between $3 million and $20 million on each acquisition and deploy more capital as needed to grow the business for long-term profitability. McArdle said six deals per year is a conservative expectation and there is no limit or minimum threshold for the number of acquisition in a year.

McArdle, most recently CEO of Edina-based Sure Swift Capital, will run the company as chief executive. McArdle developed the idea for Big Band Software over the past seven years, building upon his years in tech mergers and acquisitions and growing multiple businesses.

"In many ways we're trying to do the opposite of what traditional private equity would do," McArdle said in a release. "We want to buy great companies and own them as long as we can."

It's an opportune time to expand in software M&A. On a global scale, in 2022, roughly 3,100 software deals accounted for more than two-thirds of all technology industry deals, and three quarters, or $118 billion, of tech industry deal values, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

And while software deals fell in 2021, mostly due to the overall economic downturn driven by the pandemic, merger and acquisitions in the space remain above pre-pandemic levels, Pwc said. What's more, interest from companies like Big Band in on-demand, cloud-based software companies is expected to grow in 2023.

The Minneapolis buy-and-hold company will develop a portfolio of companies serving multiple industries, including e-commerce, health technology and education technology, McArdle said. As Big Band Software's portfolio grows, it could put Big Band Software on a trajectory for a public offering — assuming the market is healthy and "it makes sense" for the business, he said.

Partners in the acquisition company include Chicago-based private equity firm, ParkerGale, and Talisman Capital Partners, a private investment company that's based in Columbus, Ohio.

McArdle said all of the acquired businesses will have their own chief executive, culture and independence.

"That doesn't sound novel, but in fact it is for smaller businesses in holding companies," he said.