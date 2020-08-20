Minneapolis officials on Thursday certified the results of the Sixth Ward special election, clearing the way for Jamal Osman to be sworn into the City Council next week.

Osman, a social services worker, won the election in the third round of ranked-choice voting, beating out a crowded field with nearly a dozen candidates.

When Osman is sworn in Aug. 28, he will bring the City Council back to its full complement of 13 members.

The city's Sixth Ward has been without a council member since April, when Abdi Warsame left to take the helm of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

The ward, one of the most diverse in the city, includes the neighborhoods of Cedar-Riverside, Elliot Park, Phillips West, Seward, Stevens Square and Ventura Village.

LIZ NAVRATIL