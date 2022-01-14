LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Clayton Henry and Teddy Allen had 15 points each as New Mexico State stretched its win streak to nine games, beating Tarleton State 73-57 on Thursday night.
Allen grabbed six rebounds for New Mexico State (14-2, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Mike Peake added 12 points. Jabari Rice had nine rebounds.
Montre Gipson had 23 points for the Texans (8-10, 3-2). Freddy Hicks added 10 points and eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Earlington carries San Diego past Portland 68-63 in OT
Marcellus Earlington had 21 points and 10 rebounds as San Diego edged past Portland 68-63 in overtime on Thursday night.
Sports
Anosike carries CS Fullerton past CS Northridge 79-64
E.J. Anosike had a career-high 33 points as Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Thursday night.
Sports
Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108
Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night.
The Wolves Beat
Loss to Grizzlies shows Wolves need better attention to detail
Rebounding, fouling less, executing offense quicker all need improvement if Wolves want to achieve their goals, Finch says
Sports
Jones carries Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 65-58
Jadon Jones registered 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Long Beach State topped UC Santa Barbara 65-58 on Thursday night.