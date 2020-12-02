PHOENIX — Donnie Tillman and Evan Gilyard II scored 17 points apiece and New Mexico State rolled to a 92-54 win over NAIA member Benedictine Mesa on Tuesday night.
Jabari Rice added 15 points for the Aggies (2-0) and Clayton Henry and Johnny McCants added 11 each.
A 14-3 run propelled New Mexico State to a 31-16 lead that stretched to 51-28 at the half. A 19-6 surge in the second half made it a 30-point game.
Tre Carolina and Austin Denham each had 10 for the Redhawks.
