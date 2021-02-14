SEATTLE — Jabari Rice scored 19 points and Johnny McCants scored 16 and New Mexico State beat Seattle 65-58 on Saturday night.
Clayton Henry buried a 3-pointer to tie it at 14 with 9:23 remaining before halftime, followed with a jump shot and New Mexico State (5-5, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference) never trailed again. Henry finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Aggies amassed a 45-24 rebounding advantage with 19 coming on the offensive end.
Riley Grigsby scored 17 points for Seattle (9-8, 2-3) and Darrion Trammell 16 for Seattle.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
