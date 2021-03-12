LAS VEGAS — Donnie Tillman and Wilfried Likayi scored 12 points apiece and New Mexico State cruised to a 77-61 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
Third-seeded New Mexico State (11-7) plays No. 2 seed Utah Valley in the semifinals Friday.
Javon Levi had 12 points and five assists for sixth-seeded UTRGV (9-10). Jeff Otchere added 11 points.
