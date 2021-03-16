New Mexico is hiring Richard Pitino to be its next men's basketball coach only hours after the Gophers fired him, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Pitino interviewed for the New Mexico job on Saturday, while the Gophers were waiting to announce his dismissal.

The move could save the Gophers from having to pay Pitino's entire $1.75 million buyout.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said Tuesday he would conduct a national search for the next men's basketball coach to replace Pitino and move "as quickly as possible."

Coyle spoke early Tuesday on WCCO radio on several topics regarding the firing of Pitino on Monday night after the Gophers finished 14-15 in his eighth season with the program.

"I just felt like it was time to go in a different direction with the leadership in our program," Coyle told the station. "I look forward to finding the next person who can lead a storied historic program like Minnesota basketball."

On the question of assistance with the new hire, Coyle said he would not use a search firm in the process. He also used that same path when landing P.J. Fleck to run the football program in 2017 and Lindsay Whalen in women's basketball in 2018.

"I've not worked with a search firm in the past with our coaching hires," Coyle said. "I feel like Julie Manning [deputy AD] and Dusty Clements [Deputy AD] will work closely with me, along with a search committee that will include great people across our department."

Coyle mentioned the Gophers are not ruling out assistant coaches and looking at a "broad list" of potential candidates, but one area is extremely important.

"I've learned a long time ago that such a big part of every program, the backbone of every program is recruiting," he said. "I want to be able to find someone who can come in and recruit quality kids who can compete on our camps academically, athletically and socially."

There is no timetable, but Coyle hopes that he can offer the next men's basketball coach a competitive salary pool in the Big Ten. Pitino, who had three years left on his contract through 2023-24, was making a $2.46 million annual salary.

By firing Pitino, the Gophers owed him a $1.75 million buyout. But in his contract, it states that to collect Pitino's buyout, he must reduce the university's payment obligations "by trying to obtain comparable employment as soon as it's reasonably possible."

As for the New Mexico job, Coyle said, "I can't comment on other schools. But his contract is very clear that if we part ways, there's a $1.75 million buyout that's triggered. But there's other elements in that contract that can reduce that buyout based on if a coach finds different employment … As we go through the process it will look much different."

On Monday night, Coyle met with the Gophers men's basketball players on a video conference.

"I told them I understand the anxiety they feel and our fan base feels," he said. "We will move as quickly and efficiently as possible."