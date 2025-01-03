New Majority Leader Thune kicks off Senate session with pledge to preserve filibuster

Senate Republicans have long maintained that the filibuster remain in place despite Trump's pleas to eliminate it and speed his agenda during the first half of his first term, when Republicans also had control of the White House and Congress. Many Democrats wanted to eliminate the filibuster in the early days of President Joe Biden's term, but were stymied by moderates in the Senate Democratic caucus who said it would upend the Senate's deliberative role. Former West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has called it ''the holy grail of democracy.''