FlixBus, the low-cost intercity bus service that got its start in Germany, has added Minneapolis to its rapidly growing network of Midwest cities.

On Thursday, the company launched service between Chicago and Minneapolis, which includes stops in the Wisconsin cities of Hudson, Eau Claire, Madison and Janesville.

The company's bright green buses will depart at 9 a.m. Thursdays through Mondays from the lobby of the 4th Street North Parking Garage and Transit Station. The lobby is on N. 3rd Avenue between Washington Avenue and N. 5th Street.

Buses will arrive in Chicago at 5:30 p.m.

Trips from Chicago will operate Fridays through Tuesdays, departing the Windy City at 8:45 a.m. and arriving in downtown Minneapolis at 5:10 p.m.

Fares to Chicago will start as low as $29.99, with trips to Eau Claire starting at $6.99.