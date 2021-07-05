MADISON, Wis. — A New London man has launched his own review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that Peter Bernegger has been reviewing ballots in municipalities across the state, including Westport and Verona.

Robert Anderson, deputy clerk in Westport, said Bernegger wanted to review more than 3,000 ballots cast there. Bernegger and three others spent about four hours there last month scanning copies on equipment they brought with them, Anderson said. Verona City Administrator Adam Sayre said Bernegger and a few others spent half a day scanning ballots from one ward.

Bernegger sued Door County Clerk Jill Lau in May for copies of election documents. A judge has yet to rule in the case.

Bernegger told the Journal Sentinel he's working with people of various political leanings but declined to disclose whether he was a Republican or Democrat.

An online editorial posted under Bernegger's name in March questioned the reliability of Wisconsin elections, claiming that the contest was rigged because numerous people showed up at the polls and were told they had already voted when they had not.

Prosecutors have not found any evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin and a recount verified Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.