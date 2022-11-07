New Life Academy senior forward Erick Reader announced his commitment to play for the Gophers men's basketball team as a walk-on.
The 6-foot-8 Reader averaged 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds last season to help lead New Life to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time in school history reaching the semifinals at Williams Arena.
Playing for Grassroots Sizzle AAU team, Reader was coached by former Minnehaha Academy and current Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs' father, Larry.
The U's 2023 recruiting class expected to sign Wednesday is highlighted by five-star California center Dennis Evans and four-star Illinois guard Cam Christie.
