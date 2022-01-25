A new lawsuit over PolyMet Mining's proposed copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota claims the project threatens critical habitat for gray wolves, Canada lynx and the northern long-eared bats and violates the Endangered Species Act.

On Tuesday, the Center for Biological Diversity, Save Lake Superior Association, Save Our Sky Blue Waters, Friends of the Cloquet Valley State Forest and Duluth for Clean Water sued Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The groups challenge the agencies' reliance on what they describe as a highly flawed wildlife assessment. The plaintiffs claim the study — the Fish & Wildlife's February 5, 2016 Biological Opinion for the NorthMet Mine Project and Land Exchange — and the decisions based on it violate the Endangered Species Act.

Among other things, the plaintiffs are seeking to void the June 28, 2018 land exchange between the Forest Service and PolyMet.

Fish & Wildlife did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest of several challenges to the now-stalled $1 billion copper-nickel mine that PolyMet Mining Corp. wants to build near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes. PolyMet, based in St. Paul, is majority owned by mining giant Glencore in Switzerland.