New laws complicate Wyoming's abortion situation as bans set to be argued in state Supreme Court

CASPER, Wyo. — When a Wyoming woman phoned the state's only abortion clinic recently to make an appointment to end her pregnancy, she received news that complicated her life even more.
Wellspring Health Access had stopped providing abortions that same day, responding to a slew of new requirements for the Casper clinic to become a licensed surgical center.
''It was kind of really bad timing on my part,'' said the woman, who declined to be named because of abortion's stigma in her community.
Though abortion remains legal in Wyoming, it has become increasingly difficult because of new requirements for abortion clinics and women seeking abortions. In this case, the woman had to go to Colorado, which partially borders southern Wyoming.
On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over state abortion bans that a lower court judge has suspended and struck down as unconstitutional. But even if the state high court agrees with those rulings, access to abortion in Wyoming stands to remain uncertain.
New state laws make getting abortions much harder
One new law targets Wellspring Health Access as Wyoming's only abortion clinic, requiring licensure as an outpatient surgical center at a cost of up to $500,000 in renovations, according to the clinic.
The law also requires the clinic's physicians to get admitting privileges at a hospital within 10 miles (16 kilometers). A hospital three blocks from the clinic is under no obligation to admit its doctors, however.