Wires

New Jersey Transit train engineers to strike in a dispute over wages, affecting NYC routes and some 350,000 commuters

New Jersey Transit train engineers to strike in a dispute over wages, affecting NYC routes and some 350,000 commuters.

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 3:44AM

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit train engineers to strike in a dispute over wages, affecting NYC routes and some 350,000 commuters.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

A construction magnate and others report to police over criminal charges for Bangkok building collapse during earthquake

A construction magnate and others report to police over criminal charges for Bangkok building collapse during earthquake.

Wires

New Jersey Transit train engineers to strike in a dispute over wages, affecting NYC routes and some 350,000 commuters

Wires

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 in Game 5 to advance to the Eastern Conference final