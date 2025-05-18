New Jersey Transit train engineers reach tentative deal to end strike that halted NYC routes

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit's train engineers reached a tentative deal Sunday to end their three-day strike that had halted service for some 100,000 daily riders, including routes to Newark airport and across the Hudson River to New York City. The union said its members would return to work Monday, when trains would resume their regular schedules.
The walkout that began Friday was the state's first transit strike in over 40 years, forcing people who normally rely on New Jersey Transit to take buses, cars, taxis and boats instead or consider staying home. The main sticking point had been how to accomplish a wage increase for the engineers without creating a financially disastrous domino effect for the transit agency.
A statement from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen sent by email said the terms of the agreement would be sent to the union's 450 members who work as locomotive engineers or trainees at the passenger railroad.
''While I won't get into the exact details of the deal reached, I will say that the only real issue was wages and we were able to reach an agreement that boosts hourly pay beyond the proposal rejected by our members last month and beyond where we were when NJ Transit's managers walked away from the table Thursday evening,'' said Tom Haas, the union's general chairman at NJ Transit.
He added that the union was able to show management "ways to boost engineers' wages ... without causing any significant budget issue or requiring a fare increase.''
The statement said the deal would be submitted for a ratification vote by the national union and also require a vote of the New Jersey Transit board at its next regularly scheduled meeting on June 11.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri planned a Sunday evening news conference.
A month earlier, members of the union had overwhelmingly rejected a labor agreement with management.