New Jersey Transit train engineers OK tentative deal that ended strike which had halted NYC routes

''All along we've said we didn't want to be the highest paid engineers, we only wanted equal pay for equal work,'' said Tom Haas, who works as an NJT engineer and serves as BLET's general chairman at the commuter railroad. ''This agreement brings us close to what our peers make for doing the same type of work with the same levels of experience and training. This agreement gives us the pay raises we needed, but also was done without a major hit to NJT's budget and should not require a fare hike for passengers.''