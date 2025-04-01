New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker launches marathon speech to protest Trump's agenda

WASHINGTON — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker was holding the Senate floor with a marathon speech that lasted all night and well into Tuesday morning in a feat of endurance to show Democrats’ objections to President Donald Trump’s sweeping actions.
Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday evening saying he would remain there as long as he was ‘’physically able.‘’ The 55-year-old senator was plainly exhausted Tuesday morning as his speech stretched into its 16th hour. It was a remarkable show of stamina — among the longest in Senate history — as Democrats try to show their frustrated supporters that they are doing everything possible to contest Trump’s agenda.
‘‘These are not normal times in our nation," Booker said as he launched into his speech. ‘’And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them.‘’
Pacing, then at times leaning on his podium, Booker railed for hours against cuts to Social Security offices led by Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. He listed the impacts of Trump’s early orders and spoke to concerns that broader cuts to the social safety net could be coming, though Republican lawmakers say the program won’t be touched.
Booker also read what he said were letters from constituents, donning and doffing his reading glasses. One writer was alarmed by the Republican president’s talk of annexing Greenland and Canada and a ‘’looming constitutional crisis.‘’
‘‘I hear you. I see you, and I’m standing here in part because of letters like yours,‘’ Booker said.
As his speech rolled through Tuesday morning, Booker got some help from Democratic colleagues, who gave him a break from speaking to ask him a question and praised his performance. Booker yielded for questions but made sure to say he would not give up the floor.
‘‘Your strength, your fortitude, your clarity has just been nothing short of amazing and all of America is paying attention to what you’re saying,‘’ Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said as he asked Booker a question on the Senate floor. “All of America needs to know there’s so many problems, the disastrous actions of this administration.’