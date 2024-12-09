PRINCETON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs law to prohibit book bans in public and school libraries in his state.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs law to prohibit book bans in public and school libraries in his state.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs law to prohibit book bans in public and school libraries in his state.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2024 at 4:47PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month.