Nation

New Jersey forest fire prompts evacuations and closes a major highway

A wildfire burning in New Jersey on Tuesday forced some residents to evacuate and closed a stretch of a major highway.

The Associated Press
April 23, 2025 at 2:00AM

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A wildfire burning in New Jersey on Tuesday forced some residents to evacuate and closed a stretch of a major highway.

The Garden State Parkway, one of New Jersey's busiest highways, was closed between Barnegat and Lacey townships, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

More than 1,300 structures were threatened and power was out to most of Barnegat Township, authorities said. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for an unknown number of structures in Lacey Township. Shelters were open at a church and high school.

The fire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area burned more than 4.6 square miles (11.9 square kilometers) of land, fire officials said.

The blaze, burning in Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County, was only about 5% contained Tuesday night, the New Jersey Fire Service said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Debi Schaffer was caught in gridlocked traffic after evacuating with her two dogs while her husband agreed to stay with their 22 chickens.

''I wanted to take them in the car with me; can you imagine 22 chickens in a car?" she told the newspaper.

Around her Waretown house it was ''like a war zone,'' she said, describing smoke, sirens and the buzz of helicopters.

The site of the fire is near an alpaca farm. The farm said in a Facebook post that the property wasn't threatened and all of the animals were safe.

The blaze is the second major forest fire in the region in less than a week.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Following FSU shooting, students call on lawmakers to block effort to lower gun-buying law

Student survivors of last week's deadly shooting at Florida State University urged state legislators Tuesday to block an effort to reverse a law passed after the 2018 Parkland school shooting that raised the state's gun-buying age from 18 to 21.

Nation

Judge castigates Trump administration for 'bad faith' in Abrego Garcia's deportation case

Nation

NYC mayor and Trump border czar tout charges against 27 people in Tren de Aragua case