New Jersey fines sports betting firms for taking bets after games had already ended

Similar errors allowed illegal bets on two boxing matches. On June 11, 2022, William Hill took bets on a Chris Kongo-Sebastian Formella boxing match that it had advertised as starting at noon. However, the match began at 11:15 a.m. and concluded at 11:55 a.m. On April 15, 2023, William Hill took bets on a Denzel Bentley-Kieran Smith fight after it, too, had already ended. The company listed the fight as a noon start, but it began at 11:55 a.m. and ended just 45 seconds later with a knockout.