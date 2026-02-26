Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Newly independent Indian Motorcycle is making Golden Valley its headquarters

Polaris Inc. sold a majority stake in Indian after 15 years of ownership.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 3:33PM
As Indian Motorcycles became an independent company again, it needed a new headquarters. The 125-year-old brand found one in Golden Valley. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

When Indian Motorcycle became an independent company again, it needed to find a new headquarters.

The 125-year-old motorcycle brand found one in Golden Valley, signing a seven-year lease on a 37,832-square-foot office and industrial space.

“As we begin this new chapter, we are proud to remain in Minnesota — a state that has played an important role in our journey,” said Mike Kennedy, Indian’s chief executive, in a news release.

Polaris bought the Indian Motorcycle operation in 2011 and rebuilt the brand. On Feb. 2, it sold a majority stake to California private equity firm Carolwood to concentrate more of its efforts on its off-road vehicle and marine operations.

People shop at an Indian Motorcycle dealership in Rogers in 2024. Now independent once again after a split from Polaris, Indian will be based in Golden Valley. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Under Medina-based Polaris, Indian became a viable U.S.-based competitor to industry leader Harley-Davidson, mainly in the midsize cruiser category with its popular Indian Scout model.

Through years of development Polaris gradually increased Indian’s market share, but it wasn’t until 2024 that Polaris announced Indian had become profitable.

The deal with Carolwood included manufacturing facilities in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Monticello, Minn., but no headquarters space.

Carolwood hired Kennedy, a motorcycle industry veteran whose career included 26 years at Harley-Davidson, to lead the standalone company.

Advertisement

The new space will house leadership and operations functions and includes an industrial space that will be used for product development and prototyping, according to a news release.

about the writer

about the writer

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

Newly independent Indian Motorcycle is making Golden Valley its headquarters

card image
Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Polaris Inc. sold a majority stake in Indian after 15 years of ownership.

Real Estate

Target pays $110M to end lease in downtown Minneapolis’ City Center, which is now for sale

card image

North Star Insider

Minnesota’s next breakout food brand raises $2M to fuel retail expansion

Staff headshot
Allison Kaplan
card image
Advertisement