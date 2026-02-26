Newly independent Indian Motorcycle is making Golden Valley its headquarters

When Indian Motorcycle became an independent company again, it needed to find a new headquarters.
The 125-year-old motorcycle brand found one in Golden Valley, signing a seven-year lease on a 37,832-square-foot office and industrial space.
“As we begin this new chapter, we are proud to remain in Minnesota — a state that has played an important role in our journey,” said Mike Kennedy, Indian’s chief executive, in a news release.
Polaris bought the Indian Motorcycle operation in 2011 and rebuilt the brand. On Feb. 2, it sold a majority stake to California private equity firm Carolwood to concentrate more of its efforts on its off-road vehicle and marine operations.
Under Medina-based Polaris, Indian became a viable U.S.-based competitor to industry leader Harley-Davidson, mainly in the midsize cruiser category with its popular Indian Scout model.
Through years of development Polaris gradually increased Indian’s market share, but it wasn’t until 2024 that Polaris announced Indian had become profitable.
The deal with Carolwood included manufacturing facilities in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Monticello, Minn., but no headquarters space.
Carolwood hired Kennedy, a motorcycle industry veteran whose career included 26 years at Harley-Davidson, to lead the standalone company.