New inclusive playground opens thanks to special efforts from Minneapolis students

Sometimes it takes time to get things done just right, and that certainly has been the case with the new playground at Ella Baker Global Studies and Humanities Magnet School in Minneapolis.
Faced with the prospect of the school district installing a new play area with equipment inaccessible to some classmates, Ella Baker fourth-graders mounted a successful petition drive two years ago to block the design and then set out to create a worthy replacement.
The magnet school serves students in preschool to eighth grade and, as part of its programming, houses a citywide special education program that includes students with physical and developmental disabilities.
The last of the major playground pieces came together in late October, and on Tuesday, several student leaders — now sixth-graders — climbed onto one of the inclusive play area’s most coveted features: a saucer-like “Oodle Swing” that allows kids to sway on it together.
Together being what this has been all about.
“We’ve had kids who are deaf, and kids who have vision impairments and really poor balance, who’ve been able to go on there with their friends,” said Jessica Knutson, a physical therapist with Minneapolis Public Schools. “That’s never been able to happen before.”
While students helped drive the project for the new play area, it’s been a team effort all the way, with assists from the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association and an array of adults — from parents to school staff members.
Now, thanks to Knutson and her physical therapist colleagues, Ella Baker is a blueprint for future play in the state’s third-largest school district, part of a broader trend to ensure playgrounds are inclusive to all students. Two other Minneapolis schools now have playgrounds in the design phase: Lyndale Elementary and Sullivan STEAM School.