A New Hope man has agreed to testify against his co-defendant in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy outside a Plymouth apartment complex during a dispute over high-end fashion sneakers.

Hans K. Madave, 20, signaled his intention on Thursday to plead guilty to second-degree intentional murder for his role in the Nov. 14, 2022, death of Yaseen T. Johnson, 17, of Albertville, Minn., in the 9700 block of N. 37th Place.

The plea agreement filed in Hennepin County District Court between prosecutors and the defense calls for Madave to "testify truthfully against co-defendant" Augustus M. Sirleaf Jr., of Plymouth, who is charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and is suspected of being the shooter. Sirleaf remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail and is due back in court Monday for the start of his trial.

In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to go below state guidelines and pursue a sentence ranging from 12½ to no more than 15 years for Madave. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The charges said Balenciaga was the brand of the shoes at the center of the rift. Depending on the model, a pair can retail for more than $1,000.

According to the complaints:

Officers arrived at the parking lot and saw a wounded Johnson inside a Buick SUV. A male told the officers he was the driver of the SUV and that he ran when shots were fired.

The driver said he and Johnson came to the parking lot to buy shoes. Two men were there and got in the SUV, the driver said. Sirleaf gave Johnson one of the shoes in exchange for half the money. Sirleaf asked for the shoe back, but Johnson refused and Sirleaf shot him, the driver said.

Officers found one of the sneakers just outside the SUV and the other on the front passenger floorboard.

Surveillance video from near the shooting scene showed two people getting in a Ford SUV parked nearby and occupied by a waiting 18-year-old. As the SUV drove off, the video revealed its license plate, allowing police to track down the driver.

The 18-year-old, who was taken into custody initially but released without charges, told police he drove Sirleaf and Madave to meet with Johnson and rob him. After Johnson was shot, Sirleaf returned with Madave to the waiting SUV and said he had no choice but to shoot, the 18-year-old said.