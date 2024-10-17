New Hampshire's port director and his wife, a judge, are both facing criminal charges

Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi was indicted on two felony charges and five misdemeanors alleging that she solicited Gov. Chris Sununu to influence the attorney general's investigation into her husband, telling him it ''needed to be wrapped up quickly.'' Authorities have not disclosed the nature of that investigation, but Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that Geno Marconi has been charged with interfering with it by deleting voicemails and providing confidential motor vehicle records to a third party.