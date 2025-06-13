New Hampshire jury acquits consultant behind AI robocalls mimicking Biden on all charges

A political consultant who sent artificial intelligence-generated robocalls mimicking former President Joe Biden to New Hampshire Democrats last year was acquitted Friday of voter suppression and impersonating a candidate.
Steven Kramer, 56, of New Orleans, admitted orchestrating a message sent to thousands of voters two days before the state's Jan. 23, 2024, presidential primary. Recipients heard an AI-generated voice similar to the Democratic president's that used his catchphrase ''What a bunch of malarkey'' and, as prosecutors alleged, suggested that voting in the primary would preclude voters from casting ballots in November.
''It's important that you save your vote for the November election,'' voters were told. ''Your votes make a difference in November, not this Tuesday.''
Kramer, who would have faced decades in prison if convicted, testified that he wanted to send a wake-up call about the potential dangers of AI when he paid a New Orleans magician $150 to create the recording. He was getting frequent calls from people using AI in campaigns, and, worried about the lack of regulations, made it his New Year's resolution to take action.
''This is going to be my one good deed this year,'' he recalled while testifying in Belknap County Superior Court.
Prosecutors argued the calls amounted to an attack on the integrity of the primary, while Kramer's defense tried to direct outrage at the Democratic National Committee instead.
At Biden's request, the DNC dislodged New Hampshire from its traditional early spot in the 2024 nominating calendar, but later dropped its threat not to seat the state's national convention delegates. Biden did not put his name on the ballot or campaign there, but won as a write-in.
Kramer, who owns a firm specializing in get-out-the-vote projects, argued that the primary was a meaningless straw poll unsanctioned by the DNC, and therefore the state's voter suppression law didn't apply. The defense also said he didn't impersonate a candidate because the message didn't include Biden's name, and Biden wasn't a declared candidate in the primary.