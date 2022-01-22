DURHAM, N.H. — Nick Guadarrama and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored 16 points apiece as New Hampshire topped UMass Lowell 67-61 on Saturday.
Nick Johnson added 14 points for the Wildcats (7-6, 2-2 America East), while Qon Murphy and Jayden Martinez each had 10. Tchoukuiegno also had seven rebounds.
Allin Blunt had 12 points for the River Hawks (10-8, 2-4). Quinton Mincey added 10 points. Everette Hammond had six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Cole leads Coastal Carolina past Georgia St. 72-68 in OT
Vince Cole had 23 points and hit four straight free throws in overtime as Coastal Carolina edged Georgia State 72-68 on Saturday.
Sports
Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky
Students set up camp outside Auburn Arena for at least 24 hours, waiting to get into the biggest home game in years.
Sports
Florida St. moves to top of ACC after stopping Miami's rally
Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Anthony Polite scored 15 and Florida State withstood a furious second-half Miami rally to beat the Hurricanes 61-60 on Saturday and take control atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Sports
Carr leads No. 23 Texas past Oklahoma State 56-51
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 14 points and made two free throws with five second remaining as No. 23 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 56-51…
Sports
Phillips, Sims lead UNC Wilmington over Towson 81-77 in OT
Shykeim Phillips had 18 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks won their eighth straight game, edging past Towson 81-77 in overtime on Saturday.