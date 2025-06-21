New Hampshire city in 'Jumanji' marks 30th anniversary with animal costume race

Madeline Murphy remembers the instructions she was given on the set of ''Jumanji'' when she was an extra some 30 years ago: ''Pretend you're frightened and you're screaming because an elephant's coming after you.''
So, that's what she did in the Central Square of Keene, New Hampshire, running back and forth, over and over, on a long day in November 1994.
''I was pretty tired by the end of the day, and it was cold," said Murphy, 61. She got a check for $60.47 — and several seconds of screen time.
Murphy was one of about 125 extras cast in the classic Robin Williams film, which is marking its 30th anniversary. It's spawned several sequels, including one planned for next year. The city of about 23,000 people in the southwestern corner of the state is celebrating its ties to ''Jumanji'' this weekend.
A featured event is a ''Rhino Rumble Road Race'' saluting the film's stampede scenes of elephants, rhinos and zebras on Saturday. Runners in inflatable animal costumes are sprinting about a quarter mile (less than half a kilometer) around the square.
There's also a cast party, a parade, and a scavenger hunt, among other events.
Keene gets picked thanks to coffee craving
Based on the 1981 children's book by Chris Van Allsburg about a mysterious jungle adventure board game, the movie version of ''Jumanji'' is set in the fictional small town of Brantford, New Hampshire.