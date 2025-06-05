New German leader plans to discuss Ukraine and trade with Trump in Oval Office visit

WASHINGTON — Germany's new leader is meeting President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday as he works to keep the U.S. on board with Western support for Ukraine, help defuse trade tensions that pose a risk to Europe's biggest economy and further bolster his country's long-criticized military spending.
Trump and Chancellor Friedrich Merz have spoken several times by phone, either bilaterally or with other European leaders, since Merz took office on May 6. German officials say the two leaders have started to build a ''decent'' relationship, with Merz wanting to avoid the antagonism that defined Trump's relationship with one of his predecessors, Angela Merkel, in Trump's first term.
The 69-year-old Merz is a conservative former rival of Merkel's who took over her party after she retired from politics. Merz also comes to office with an extensive business background — something that could align him with Trump.
A White House official said topics that Trump is likely to raise with Merz include Germany's defense spending, trade, Ukraine and what the official called ''democratic backsliding," saying the administration's view is that shared values such as freedom of speech have deteriorated in Germany and the country should reverse course. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the discussions.
Merz will want to avoid an Oval Office showdown of the kind that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa experienced in recent months. Asked about the risk of a White House blow-up, Merz spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said on Monday that the chancellor is ''well-prepared'' for the meeting and that he and Trump have ''built up a decent relationship, at least by phone" and via text messaging.
Keeping Ukraine's Western backers together
Merz has thrown himself into diplomacy on Ukraine, traveling to Kyiv with fellow European leaders days after taking office and receiving Zelenskyy in Berlin last week. He has thanked Trump for his support for an unconditional ceasefire while rejecting the idea of ''dictated peace'' or the ''subjugation'' of Ukraine and advocating for more sanctions against Russia.
The White House official said Trump on Thursday will stress that direct peace talks must continue.