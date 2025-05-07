New German government plans to boost border controls to curb migration

BERLIN — Germany's new government plans to station more police at the border to curb illegal migration and even turn away some of the asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe's biggest economy, the new interior minister said Wednesday.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters in Berlin that police at the border would be increased in coming days. He said vulnerable people would still be allowed to enter, but his assertion that Germany would turn away some asylum-seekers goes beyond what the previous government was willing to do.
''We are not going to close the borders, but we are going to control the borders more strictly and this stronger control of the borders will also lead to a higher number of rejections,'' Dobrindt said.
''We will gradually increase this higher number of rejections and the stronger controls at the borders,'' he added. ''We will ensure that, step by step, more police forces are deployed at the borders and can also carry out these push-backs.''
The country's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz had vowed to toughen the country's migration policy during his election campaign.
Just weeks before the national election in February, the conservative leader said he would bar people from entering the country without proper papers and to step up deportations if he is elected chancellor. Those comments came after a knife attack in Aschaffenburg by a rejected asylum-seeker, which left a man and a 2-year-old boy dead.
Merz succeeds former Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose government collapsed six months ago. Merz was elected by lawmakers on Tuesday and officially nominated as chancellor by the country's president the same day.
Scholz, too, had been under pressure to curb migration as shelters across the country had been filling up for years. His government tried to speed up asylum procedures and also negotiated agreements for countries to take unsuccessful asylum-seekers back in exchange for more opportunities for legal immigration.