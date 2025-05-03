New father Max Verstappen wins pole in Miami, his third through six F1 races this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Max Verstappen celebrated the birth of his first child with a pole-winning run at the Miami Grand Prix.
The four-time defending Formula 1 champion edged Lando Norris of McLaren by .065 seconds to take the top starting spot for Sunday's race. It was a rebound for Verstappen, who was penalized earlier Saturday in the sprint race and finished 17th.
''It's been a great qualifying, it worked out well and I'm very happy to be on pole,'' Verstappen said of his 43rd career pole. It is his third pole through six races this season and second consecutive.
It wasn't the result Norris hoped for from F1's newest father. There's a myth that having children can slow drivers because they suddenly become a bit more conservative. Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, announced the birth of a baby girl on Friday.
''Nod to Max, especially being a dad now,'' Norris said. ''I was hoping it was going to slow him down a little bit, but it clearly didn't.''
Verstappen agreed.
''Clearly it didn't make me slower, being a dad. We can throw that out the window for people mentioning it,'' he said. And although he didn't reveal when Lily was born, he indicated the reason he skipped Thursday activities in Miami was to ''spend a few days at home to make sure everything is OK.''
He also said the myth that parenthood can change a driver's style is ridiculous.