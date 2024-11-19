New eagle camera is going live in Minnesota to the delight of global viewers

As for ''Nancy and Beau'' — the DNR doesn't name the animals it follows — it wasn't feasible to run power to and install a camera at their new nest, where they successfully raised two chicks last season. So the agency launched an extensive search before settling on the new, more accessible location with a healthy tree. They installed the camera in early October at a total cost of about $5,000. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy provided the bucket lift truck and other services to set up the new camera at no charge, as it did with the original.