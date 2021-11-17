The motorist who was killed last week in a wreck in far western Hennepin County was speeding away from another minor crash at the time, authorities said Tuesday.

Duane V. Mattila, 39, of Litchfield, Minn., was found dead shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. in the 5500 block of Woodland Trail near a rural intersection in Greenfield, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Andy Skoogman said that Mattila, who was the only person in his vehicle, "had been involved in a minor fender bender just minutes earlier, fled from that scene at a high rate of speed and then crashed again."

Skoogman said authorities are investigation the crash.

Mattila was born in Litchfield, Minn., and graduated from Dassel-Cokato High School in 2000, according to his online obituary.