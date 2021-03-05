COVID-19 vaccinations for Minnesota's Black, Hispanic and Asian populations lag behind shots given to the state's white population, according to data released Friday.

It is the first time that state officials have released racial and ethnic data on vaccinations, joining 41 other states that have already made the information available.

Hispanic Minnesotans account for 4.8% of the state's population age 15 or older, but have received 1.7% of the vaccines.

There are similar gaps for Asians, which got 3% of the vaccines but represent 5% of the population and for Blacks, which account for 6% of the population but 3.5% of those vaccinated.

While 81.6% of the state's residents are white, they have received 90.7% of the vaccines.

The data were compiled by 10 Minnesota health care systems that compiled the information using their records on vaccinations and racial and ethnic data contained in their electronic health records.

On Thursday, state officials told COVID-19 vaccinators they are now required to include race and ethnicity information when submitting reports about who has been vaccinated.

"These data will also help us identify and address health equity-related gaps in our vaccine distribution plans," the Minnesota Department of Health said in an advisory to providers sent Thursday.

So far, 975,781 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is about 17.5% of the state's population.

Soon after vaccinations began in Minnesota in December, state officials said that racial and ethnic vaccination information could not be collected due to a state law that required vaccinators to get consent from those getting the shots to share the information.

A few weeks ago, health officials reversed that position and said the data could be sent to the state's vaccination database, based on a new interpretation of the law by agency lawyers.

Another 813 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were announced by health officials Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 488,170 infections and 6,534 fatalities.

Six of the newly reported deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 15% in the past week, with 224 people patients in state hospitals, including 57 in intensive care.

