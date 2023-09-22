It's out with the old dog park and in with two new ones at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal.

The city held a "Bark in the Park" celebration and "one of the best-attended ribbon cuttings we have ever had" earlier this month to officially open the facilities at 32nd and Brunswick avenues N., city spokesman Mike Peterson said.

Crystal in 2017 reviewed its park system master plan, and this year carried out a $450,000 project that involved relocating the dog park to a shaded area on the northwest corner of the park and creating separate spaces for large and small dogs. The project includes an accessible paved trail connecting the dog areas with an expanded parking lot, benches and water spigots.

The city also updated the park's disc golf course and built a new pedestrian bridge over Bassett Creek connecting the east and west sides of the park.